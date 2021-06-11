Spaniard Diego Llorente’s Covid-19 diagnosis turns negative

Spain defender Diego Llorente has tested negative for Covid-19, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said yesterday, just days after the Leeds United player's positive diagnosis sparked fears of infection within their Euro 2020 squad.

"The confirmation PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests carried out on Wednesday were negative... suggesting (Llorente's result on Tuesday) was a false positive," the RFEF said.

"The player will undergo more PCR tests again today and tomorrow. If the results are confirmed as negative, Diego Llorente will return to training with the national team on Friday afternoon."

Captain Sergio Busquets had earlier tested positive too, but coach Luis Enrique said they will keep his place in the squad.