Spanish footballers can train alone from next week, says PM

Spain's professional footballers can training again from next week, prime minister Pedro Sanchez said as he announced plans to relax the country's Covid-19 lockdown and bring the country back to normality by the end of June.

Players can begin individual training from Monday and could be training together in small groups a week after that, as part of a four-phase plan to lift the coronavirus lockdowns.

"Professional sportspeople will be able to train individually from May 4..." said Sanchez in a televised address on Tuesday, although the lifting of social distancing restrictions will vary from province to province.

In the second phase, which could begin on May 11, training in small groups will be allowed.

The health ministry will reassess the situation every fortnight to determine when group training will be permitted, followed by the possibility of competitive matches.