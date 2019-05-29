Spanish league players, officials probed for match-fixing

Spanish police were carrying out an operation yesterday against several footballers, ex-players and club executives accused of fixing matches in the first and second divisions, a source close to the case said.

The source, who refused to be named, said that matches were allegedly fixed in the first and second divisions during this season and the 2017/18 campaign.

Among these were several games played by Real Valladolid, a club majority-owned by former Brazil striker Ronaldo since last September.

Sources close to the case named several players involved to AFP.

They include Raul Bravo, a former Real Madrid player, Borja Fernandez, who played for La Liga side Real Valladolid, Carlos Aranda, a retired player who appeared for a string of Spanish clubs, Samuel Saiz, a Leeds United player loaned to Getafe this season, and Inigo Lopez, who played for Extremadura and Deportivo La Coruna in the Segunda Division this season.

The president of SD Huesca, another club that climbed into La Liga this season before being relegated again, was also targeted.

There have been several detentions but it is unclear who exactly was being held as the operation was continuing at press time.

When contacted by AFP, police confirmed an operation was under way but refused to give further details.

Those at Huesca who have been detained "are suspected of having taken part in match-fixing when they were in second division," the source said.

The suspects are accused of belonging to a criminal gang, corruption and money laundering.