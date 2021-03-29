Speculation over club future won’t worry Harry Kane at Euros

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said he would not let speculation over his future at the club distract him from his goal of leading England to European Championship glory this year.

Kane scored the first goal in the Three Lions' 2-0 win over Albania in their World Cup qualifier in Group I this morning (Singapore time), before Mason Mount's second-half strike.

Kane, 27, is yet to win a trophy with the north London club. He signed a six-year contract extension in 2018 that would keep him at Spurs until 2024, but British media have linked him with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

He heads into the Euros in June bidding to become the first England captain to win an international trophy for 55 years.

"It's important all my focus is on the two England games now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros," Kane told The Telegraph.

"To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance. I like to be focused on one goal and that's to finish strong with Spurs... and go on and have a great Euros."