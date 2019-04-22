Split over favourites for women's World Cup

The United States recalled veteran defender Ali Krieger in the 6-0 friendly win over Belgium earlier this month.

The United States might be the traditional favourites to win the women's World Cup, but Atletico Madrid's girls academy director Maria Vargas does not fancy the Americans retaining the title at the June 7 - July 7 tournament in France.

Vargas, who was in Singapore for the JSSL Professional Academy 7s over the weekend, has been unimpressed by the US, who lifted their third world title in 2015 to become the most successful international women's side.

"They are a very strong team but lately they have not won," said Vargas, 55, on the sidelines of the JSSL Football Coaching Convention at Carlton Hotel on Thursday.

The US defeated Japan 5-2 in the 2015 World Cup final but, in the following year's Olympics, they were knocked out in the quarter-finals after losing 4-3 on penalties to Sweden.

An exodus ensued, with veteran goalkeeper Hope Solo and several defenders left out of the squad for various reasons.

Since then, defence has no longer been the forte for a side that kept five consecutive clean sheets at the 2015 World Cup.

The current team leaked goals at last month's SheBelieves Cup which they hosted.

They drew 2-2 twice - with Japan and eventual winners England, who are coached by Phil Neville, finishing second in the four-nation tournament.

Following that, US coach Jill Ellis handed a recall to veteran right-back Ali Krieger, 34, in their friendly victories (5-3 over Australia, 6-0 over Belgium) in a bid to shore up the backline.

It remains to be seen if that's enough for their title defence.

However, another women's football expert who spoke at the JSSL convention, La Liga ambassador Aintzane Encinas believes the US are still one of the favourites.

"United States are much stronger physically and mentally, in the willingness of wanting to win," said the 30-year-old, who played for Real Sociedad for 13 years.

Both Vargas and Encinas also tipped Japan as a title contender, noting that the Nadeshiko, who won the 2011 World Cup, are the most disciplined outfit among the 24 sides heading to France in June.

Vargas, who became a coach after she retired from playing football, also picked France, who defeated the US 3-1 in January, and Germany, who won the Rio Olympics title.

She said: "France have prepared very well. Their officials and players watch matches and results to grow their own."

GERMAN BOOST

Vargas also noted that Germany's appointment of Martina Voss-Tecklenburg as head coach would be a major boost to the two-time world champions.

When asked about her home team Spain, Vargas let out a huge sigh. Encinas, however, tipped them to reach the semis.

"Tactically speaking, Spain are actually more prepared (than the US). Their understanding of the game is superior," said Encinas, who also picked Sweden as a side to watch.

"Football in Spain is growing and developing. They can pull off a surprise."