Spluttering Spurs in trouble as Hammers rise to fourth

Jose Mourinho admitted troubled Tottenham Hotspur's top-four hopes are in tatters after West Ham United rose to fourth in the English Premier League with a 2-1 win last night.

Mourinho's side paid the price for a poor defensive display at the London Stadium, as Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard scored either side of half-time to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.

Lucas Moura reduced the deficit, but spluttering Spurs were unable to salvage a point.

West Ham climbed two points above Chelsea into the Champions League spots as their unexpected European challenge gathered pace with a seventh win in their last nine league matches.

It was a first triumph for West Ham boss David Moyes in 16 meetings with Mourinho, whose side are ninth, nine points behind the Hammers, albeit with a game in hand.

"It is very difficult to think about the top four. The top-six teams are getting points. It will be very hard," Mourinho said.

"The Europa League is a great motivation to get a Champions League spot and a trophy at the same time."

Tottenham have already lost eight league games this season - the second-worst return of Mourinho's career after losing nine with Chelsea in 2015-16.

"I feel sad, obviously. We started the game with a mistake and started the second half with another one. We were the team that tried to play, but the boys were not lucky," Mourinho said.