Sporting Lisbon chief offers to quit after exodus

Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho has offered to stand down if key players withdraw their threats to leave the club in protest at his behaviour.

Dutch forward Bas Dost and three other footballers informed Sporting on Monday that they were terminating their contracts, joining winger Daniel Podence and Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who quit on June 1.

Dost was injured during an invasion by hooded fans, some armed with sticks, at the club's training camp on May 15, during which the dressing-room was vandalised.

Some players accused the president of "psychological violence" against them and inciting anger among fans.