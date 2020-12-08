Sports TV listings

On TV

FOOTBALL

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

TOMORROW:

LAZIO v CLUB BRUGGE

1.55am, StarHub TV Ch 214

ZENIT v BORUSSIA DORTMUND

1.55am, Singtel TV Ch 110 & StarHub TV Ch 215

RB LEIPZIG v MANCHESTER UNITED

4am, StarHub TV Ch 214

CHELSEA v KRASNODAR

4am, StarHub TV Ch 215

BARCELONA v JUVENTUS

4am, Singtel TV Ch 110 & StarHub TV Ch 216

* All telecasts live unless stated. For the latest, check singteltv.com.sg & starhubtvplus.com/guide

* Programme times are subject to change