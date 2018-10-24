Spurs almost equal to Barca: Van Bommel

Mark van Bommel's PSV Eindhoven have a 100 per cent record in the Dutch Eredivisie after nine matches.

PSV Eindhoven coach Mark van Bommel believes Tottenham Hotspur are on a par with Spanish giants Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of the do-or-die Group B tie between the sides, the former Barcelona midfielder said: "Inter (Milan), Barcelona and Tottenham are almost equal, there are no big differences.

GROUP B PSV EINDHOVEN TOTTENHAM

"Spurs have a lot of quality players and weapons to win games but we have that also.

"I don't expect a high-scoring game...

"Winning means you are still in the group, but if you lose it's almost over."

Tottenham have not had the best start to their European campaign, losing both their opening matches, but that hasn't diminished fledgeling boss van Bommel's opinion of his opposite number Mauricio Pochettino.

Said the 41-year-old: "He's doing really well, it's not normal to be so long at a top club.

"He's doing a really good job. He did a good job at Southampton before.

"You can see the Spurs team under Pochettino has a signature, when they come back from their national teams to Spurs, they play with Pochettino's signature.

"He gives the players all they need to play."

Van Bommel, too, seems to be stamping his mark on PSV after a flying start to his first managerial job.

The Dutch side have won all their nine Eredivisie matches, scoring a whopping 36 goals and conceding justthree.

All their competitive losses this season have come in the Champions League, with Barcelona beating them 4-0 at the Nou Camp and Inter edging a 2-1 win at the Philips Stadion.

PSV's former Manchester City fullback Angelino believes his team need to cut out the mistakes to change things against Spurs.

He said: "We have played well so far but because of a few fine margins, we have not succeeded in winning or even picking up a point, but if we can stamp out the mistakes then we can win...

"There will be pressure on us, but for Tottenham it will also be a difficult game.

"They are in the same situation as we (are) and they did not expect that. We are confident in any case.

"We'll be playing at home and with our fanatic fans behind us, it will be tough for Tottenham."