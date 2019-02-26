Spurs aren't out of title race yet, says Kane

Harry Kane insists Tottenham Hotspur are still in the English Premier League title race, despite suffering a major setback in their defeat at Burnley.

After winning all four league games while Kane recovered from an ankle ligament injury sustained in the January home defeat by Manchester United, Tottenham capitulated at Turf Moor on Saturday. They fell 2-1 to Ashley Barnes' late strike after England forward Kane marked his comeback with their equaliser.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino effectively conceded his third-placed team were out of the race after the loss, which leaves Spurs six points behind leaders Liverpool, but Kane refuses to write off his side's chances.

"That would be their opinion. It's been like that for the whole season," Kane said.

"People have been talking us not being in it, then we would win a few games and we're there.

"People will probably say now it's a two-horse race, but that's not our problem. All we can do is take care of ourselves.

"It's a shame because when we needed to find another level, another gear, we didn't have it in the locker.

"Unfortunately that was the case."

Tottenham will not have long to wait if they are to prove their worth.

They are at the start of a period that sees them play league derbies against Chelsea on Thursday morning (Singapore time) and Arsenal on Saturday, as well as the return leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, in which they have a 3-0 lead.