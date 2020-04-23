Spurs' Aurier and Sissoko sorry for breaching safe-distancing rules

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier and midfielder Moussa Sissoko have apologised for breaching government guidelines on social distancing during the Covid-19 outbreak after posting a video of themselves training together.

Ivorian Aurier shared a series videos on social media of himself and Frenchman Sissoko doing shuttle runs together, but later deleted them.

"We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here," the pair said in a joint statement.

"We recognise that, as professional footballers, we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing.

"We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic... and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support."

The latest breach is the third by Spurs, after manager Jose Mourinho was photographed at an outdoor training session with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele earlier this month.

Defenders Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were also filmed by passers-by running together through a park.