Spurs boost European hopes by taming Wolves

Harry Kane putting Tottenham Hotspur ahead against Wolverhampton Wanderers with his 22nd league goal of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored his 22nd English Premier League goal of the season to help his side to a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday, boosting their bid for European football next season.

After the England captain's late first-half strike, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg grabbed Tottenham's second just past the hour mark to seal a victory which lifted Ryan Mason's team above West Ham United into sixth in the table, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Although Spurs would need a sensational set of results to clinch a top-four spot, sixth place will be enough for a Europa League spot, following third-placed Leicester City's FA Cup win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

"If we win the final two games, it's probably gonna bring us to fifth or sixth spot, but that's all we can do," said Kane. "We go into Wednesday now with a bit of confidence."

Spurs' final two league games will see them host Aston Villa on Thursday morning and visit Leicester on Sunday.

Yesterday's performance was a vast improvement from their 3-1 defeat at Leeds United the previous week, including a promising outing from Dele Alli, who showcased his attacking skills and defensive work.

Kane struck on the stroke of half-time, shortly after seeing Conor Coady block his header on the goalline, with the England defender then clearing a goalbound follow-up shot from Giovani Lo Celso.

Hojbjerg spotted Kane with space in behind and played in the marksman, who took the ball into the area and showed composure to finish coolly past a diving Rui Patricio.