Spurs can beat Man City in Champions League: Darren Anderton

Tottenham Hotspur can beat Manchester City in the Champions League, according to Darren Anderton.

The teams are set to become very well acquainted with each other, squaring off three times in 10 days - a pair of Champions League clashes sandwiched by an English Premier League fixture.

The first of the triple header will take place on Wednesday morning (Singapore time) with Spurs hosting City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a European quarter-final, first leg.

City, who are chasing a Quadruple, are clear favourites for the clash.

However, former Spurs and England winger Anderton told Love Sport Radio: "I think we can beat them.

"Of course, City is the worst draw we could have had.

"They are absolutely flying and I love Pep (Guardiola) and the way they play.

"But on our day, we can beat anyone and we've proven that in beating them over the last few years.

"No one thought we would still be in it because we had to go to Barcelona and get something.

"Those sorts of things, in any tournament you win, you always look back on and say: 'We were lucky there' or 'How did we manage that?'

"So who knows, maybe it's written in the stars."

Former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas, however, believes the inconsistent Hugo Lloris needs to be flawless for his former side to stand a chance.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "They need consistency in their goalkeeper. The defenders want to look back and think: 'Yes, he's going to come and catch this.'

"There has been a breakdown between the defence and Hugo. That comes from trust, not from ability. Hugo's displays have broken that trust."