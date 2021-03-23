Spurs dressing room split by selfish players: Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho said Tottenham Hotspur's dressing room is divided by "selfish" players and agents who have their own relationships with the press.

Spurs responded to an embarrassing Europa League exit by Dinamo Zagreb with a 2-0 English Premier League victory at Aston Villa yesterday morning (Singapore time), courtesy of goals from Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane.

Captain Hugo Lloris had criticised the underlying culture at the club in a stinging interview following last Thursday's loss in Croatia, pointing the finger at fringe players who were not fully committed.

Following the win over Villa, Mourinho, whose side are chasing a top-four EPL finish, appeared to agree with that assessment, saying it was difficult to keep a harmonious dressing room.

"Football nowadays is not easy in relation to that," he told Sky Sports.

"The selfishness is around, the individual interests are around, the agents are around, the connections between agents and press are around.

"And instead of developing a feeling of a team, empathy, 'I do for you, you do for me', 'I win if I play 90 minutes, I win if I am in the stands'.

"This is something that you need time to develop in a group. Nowadays, you need time because society and the psychological profile of younger people is not an easy one."

Mourinho, who made a number of changes for the Villa match, was happy with the response of his side - the win leaves them just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

"I'm very happy with the result, I'm very happy with the performance, I'm very happy with the attitude," he said.

"I'm not happy with the feeling that if you did it tonight, why you didn't do it 48 hours ago? That match on Thursday will be a scar for a long time.