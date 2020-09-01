Football

Spurs face Bulgarian trip in Europa League qualification

Sep 01, 2020 06:00 am

Tottenham Hotspur will face a trip to Bulgaria in the Europa League second qualifying round on Sept 17, after being paired with Bulgarian Cup champions Lokomotiv Plovdiv in yesterday's draw.

The game takes place five days after Jose Mourinho's side kick off their English Premier League season at home to Everton.

Meanwhile, Irish side Shamrock Rovers have been handed a glamour tie at home to seven-time former European champions AC Milan in Dublin.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers have been drawn away at Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar. - AFP

Neil Humphreys: Nations League a bad joke that no one wants
Football

Nations League a bad joke no one wants

Related Stories

Jack Grealish gets first England call-up, as Marcus Rashford pulls out

Donny van de Beek deserves Man United move: Van der Vaart

Loss to Arsenal shows why Reds need Thiago Alcantara: Richard Buxton

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football