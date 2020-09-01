Spurs face Bulgarian trip in Europa League qualification

Tottenham Hotspur will face a trip to Bulgaria in the Europa League second qualifying round on Sept 17, after being paired with Bulgarian Cup champions Lokomotiv Plovdiv in yesterday's draw.

The game takes place five days after Jose Mourinho's side kick off their English Premier League season at home to Everton.

Meanwhile, Irish side Shamrock Rovers have been handed a glamour tie at home to seven-time former European champions AC Milan in Dublin.