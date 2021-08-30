Spurs go top of EPL as Son Heung-min's winner preserves perfect record

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1

(Son Heung-min 42)

WATFORD 0

Son Heung-min sent Tottenham Hotspur to the top of the English Premier League as the South Korean's free-kick clinched a 1-0 win against Watford yesterday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have made a perfect start to the new domestic season and they sit two points clear of second- placed West Ham United after a third successive victory.

Son settled a hard-fought clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when his free-kick caught Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann out of position in the 42nd minute.

After their protracted search for a manager to succeed Jose Mourinho dragged on throughout the close-season, Tottenham were in danger of becoming a laughing stock.

Nuno was far from their first choice, but the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss has hit the ground running in north London.

Three consecutive 1-0 wins, including one against EPL champions Manchester City, as well as progress in the Europa Conference League, suggest Tottenham could enjoy a better season than expected.

It will help that Harry Kane remains in the fold and the striker was making his first league start of the season after the end of his transfer saga.

The England captain's future was resolved last week when he announced he was staying at Spurs after failing to force a move to Manchester City.

Kane, who scored twice in last Thursday's 3-0 win over Pacos de Ferreira to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the Europa Conference League play-off, was loudly cheered by Spurs fans before kick-off.

Kane had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the first minute.