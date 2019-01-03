Spurs in a good position: Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said his players need to be consistent, if they are to win the English Premier League title after outclassing Cardiff City 3-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Goals by Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and South Korean star Son Heung Min inside the opening half hour saw Spurs beat the Welsh side 3-0, leapfrog Manchester City into second spot and go six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Man City host Liverpool tomorrow morning (Singapore time) but Pochettino was keener to focus on what his team can do to deliver the London club's first league title since 1961.

"I don't want to see the table. Of course, we are in a good position," he told Sky Sports.

"We need to be consistent. You must be consistent during the whole season."

Pochettino said the overall performance of his team had delighted him, after Saturday's damaging 3-1 home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I'm very pleased, the one thing I need to say is we suffered without rest between the games and therefore from the players, it was magnificent," said the 46-year-old Argentinian.

"They deserve full credit. It was a very tough period for us."

Pochettino, who despite garnering credit for developing young players, is yet to win a trophy in his managerial career, said he will be able to fill the void left by Son's departure for the Asian Cup.

Both the club and the South Korean football authorities had reached an agreement.

It will see Son miss the first two matches of the Taeguk Warriors' Asian Cup campaign - against the Philippines (Monday) and Kyrgyzstan (next Friday).

Son will be available until Spurs' league clash against Manchester United at Wembley on Jan 13, but he will miss league games against Fulham, Watford and Newcastle, reported AFP.

He will also miss the second leg of their League Cup semi-final with Chelsea should South Korea reach the Asian Cup final on Feb 1.

"That is football, we knew it would happen," said Pochettino.

"He will go with his national team but we have players and football is about the squad and surely we will find the solution."

Eriksen said the victory had eased the pressure on Spurs in terms of the title race.

"We put pressure on everyone and took pressure off ourselves. It'll be back on for the next game," the Dane told Sky Sports.

"It felt like we were 18 points behind but we're not far off."

Pochettino, who remains the bookmaker's favourite to get the full-time job at Manchester United, has continued to earn praise for putting Spurs within touching distance of the title contenders despite not spending a cent in the summer.

Former Spurs captain Gary Lineker, one of his admirers, even called him "Punchettino" on Twitter.

Lineker tweeted: "In reality, it's quite something that @SpursOfficial are on the heels of the Premier League's finest, given the vast difference in expenditure between them and @LFC and @ManCity. Punchettino."