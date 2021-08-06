Spurs' new boss Nuno yet to speak to wantaway Kane

Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo admitted he has yet to speak to Harry Kane about the striker's absence from pre-season training, as the England captain tries to force a move to Manchester City.

The 28-year-old failed to report for his scheduled pre-season tests on Monday.

After an extended break in the Bahamas, Kane was reportedly on holiday in Florida as he bids to persuade Spurs to sell him to English Premier League champions City.

He faces a fine for his absence when he makes his expected return to the north London club later this week.

Nuno revealed the striker, who has three years left on his Spurs contract, has yet to make contact with him since the former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss was hired in June.

"The answer I will give you is I expect to speak with Harry soon and I haven't had the chance yet," Nuno said after Spurs' 2-2 friendly draw at Chelsea yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Frustrated at a Tottenham trophy drought that goes back to 2008, Kane had openly spoken about his intention to leave the club at the end of last season.

But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wants an offer of at least £150 million (S$281.8m) before he will consider selling Kane.

The distracting transfer saga is the worst possible start to Nuno's reign, with players coming back late after international duty at Euro 2020 and the Copa America.

Those who were absent from the Chelsea friendly include defender Davinson Sanchez, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and skipper Hugo Lloris, whose place in goal was taken by Italian Pierluigi Gollini.

The loan signing from Atalanta could do nothing much about Hakim Ziyech's double which gave the Blues a 2-0 lead.

Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn put Spurs level, after assists from Dele Alli and Son Heung-min respectively.