Spurs recover to sink Saints

Tottenham bounced back from their derby defeat against Arsenal to sweep aside struggling Southampton 3-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time), showing new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuettl the size of the task he faces.

The Austrian was named as Mark Hughes' successor earlier in the day and took a watching brief at Wembley but, for the first hour, it was painful viewing.

Hasenhuettl, who will take over from interim Kelvin Davis, who becomes the new manager's No. 2, will have been encouraged by the final 30 minutes as Southampton were the better side and grabbed a late consolation through Charlie Austin.

But, by then, they were already three goals down, with Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung Min on the scoresheet for Spurs.

"It was a difficult game after last week, when we played three big games," Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino told the BBC.

"Hugo Lloris was man of the match and that's something I'm disappointed about," he added. "We conceded more chances than against Arsenal. But I feel it was job done and I'm happy with the three points."