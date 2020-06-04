Spurs report one positive Covid-19 case after latest round of testing

Spurs said the person who tested positive was asymptomatic.

One person has tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing ahead of the English Premier League's restart on June 17, the league announced yesterday.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed in a later statement that they received the one positive test.

In the three previous rounds of testing since players resumed training last month, there were 12 positives.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Monday 1 June and Tuesday 2 June, 1,197 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, one has tested positive," it said in a statement

"The individual who tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days."

Spurs said that the person who tested positive was asymptomatic, just like several previous positive cases such as Watford's Adrian Mariappa.

No EPL matches have been played since March when the Covid-19 pandemic shut down world sport.

Clubs voted to resume contact training, including tackling, this week and British media reported teams will be allowed to play friendly matches in a bid to regain match fitness before the remaining nine rounds of fixtures are played.

But there will be strict protocols in place.

Venues must not be more than 90 minutes away and players will need to travel in their own cars and arrive in full kit, reported Sky Sports.

Matches will be refereed by members of the clubs' coaching staff and players involved need to have returned a negative test for Covid-19, the reports said.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said the Midlands club will stage practice games at the King Power Stadium to help their players get up to speed.

"We'll look at trying to prepare as best we can for that. We'll have some practice games in our own stadium before we play, so they'll feel and get a sense of that," Rodgers told British media.