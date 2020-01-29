Spurs sign PSV's Dutch forward Steven Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Dutch international forward Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (Jan 29).

“Steven has signed a contract with the club that will run until 2025 and will wear the number 23 shirt,” said a statement from the English Premier League club, who were said to have paid £25.6m (S$45.2m) plus add-ons for the 22-year-old.



With Christian Eriksen sealing a move to Inter Milan on Tuesday and Harry Kane out for a few months, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was keen to bolster his attack during the January transfer window.

"This is certainly a dream come true. It also feels like the right time to take this step," Bergwijn, who has nine caps for Holland, told Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

"I have always looked up to a top coach like Mourinho. And now I'm going to play for him. I come here to win prizes.

"The club has already shown last year, in the Champions League, that they can compete. I hope I can show people quickly that I can be important.

"It's great to be here. Just look at the facilities around us. When I play Fifa on the PlayStation, I almost always choose a team from the Premier League. I look forward to playing in that great atmosphere."

Bergwijn, who scored five goals in 16 Eredivisie appearances for PSV this season, could make his EPL debut on Monday morning (Singapore time) when Spurs host Manchester City.