Spurs stars must shine again

A prolific striker (Gary Lineker) and a rising midfielder (Paul Gascoigne) from Tottenham Hotspur almost pulled off the impossible for England at Italia 90 and, now at Russia 2018, it could happen again with Spurs duo Harry Kane (left) and Dele Alli (right).

Every England supporter of a certain age can remember the wide-eyed look of horror. Everyone remembers the words.

Have a word with him.

The Three Lions had just lost their best player for a final they were destined never to reach. Paul Gascoigne's booking earned him a suspension.

He started crying.

Gary Lineker was the first to console him. Lineker was Gazza's England teammate, Tottenham clubmate and friend.

He saw Gazza's tears and gestured towards the dugout.

Have a word with him.

They did. Gazza rallied. He won a personal battle in Turin, but England lost the war. Germany prevailed in the Three Lions' last great World Cup match, winning the 1990 semi-final on penalties, inevitably.

Two Tottenham terriers had taken England to the brink of greatness. By the end of the tournament, four goals belonged to Lineker. But Italia 90 belonged to Gazza.

A prolific striker and a rising midfielder from Spurs almost pulled off the impossible for England. It could happen again.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli are the new Lineker and Gazza, for reasons beyond the same club jersey.

When they line up for the friendly against Costa Rica tomorrow morning (Singapore time), the duo share a similar burden. Their temperaments may be different, but the tasks remain the same.

Like Lineker's England in Italia 90, Kane's men are hardly free-scoring mavericks.

Under current coach Gareth Southgate, England have conjured only 25 goals in 17 fixtures. Against Nigeria last weekend, they profited from a set-piece and a goalkeeping blunder.

Kane carries the weight of every England striker without complaint. A connoisseur for his club becomes a scavenger for his country, feeding off scraps.

At 24, Kane was recently named as the World's Most Valuable Footballer, according to an algorithm that factors in a player's age, form and contract details.

He's worth £176 million (S$315m). That's what 108 goals in 150 Spurs games buys these days (not to mention 13 in 24 for England).

Unlike Lineker, the definitive poacher, Kane has a wider repertoire. On the ground, in the air, short or long range, he scores from every conceivable angle.

But his remarkable consistency will be his greatest attribute for England. Against Nigeria, he had one real chance and took it, the kind of unforgiving ratio that Three Lions strikers must get used to.

CHANCES AT A PREMIUM

Lineker was no different. Of his four goals at Italia 90, two were penalties. His most important finish, against Germany in the semi-final, was one of the only times he received possession in the box.

Lineker needed only one chance to score. He didn't have much choice.

Nor will Kane in Russia. His manager praised his link-up play against Nigeria, but Kane had no real alternative but to drop deep and combine with Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard and particularly Alli.

In 1990, Lineker was approaching 30, but so were Chris Waddle and Peter Beardsley, two elegant artists in their prime. Kane isn't blessed with the same attacking pedigree or international experience among his teammates.

What he does have is a young Tottenham colleague who continues to tease a global audience with glimpses of his prodigious potential, a kid a bit like Gazza.

Gascoigne was 23 at Italia 90. Alli is 22, but already seems much older.

Last year, his Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, called Alli the best 21-year-old in the world.

When Gazza was around the same age, his England manager, Bobby Robson, called him daft as a brush.

But the impudent Geordie single-handedly took charge of a major tournament like no other Englishman before or since.

Alli doesn't quite have Gascoigne's extraordinary talent, but he doesn't have that explosive temperament either.

At this World Cup, the level-headed Alli intends to spend as much time as possible on the PlayStation.

On the eve of England's semi-final with Germany, a restless Gazza was caught playing tennis with German tourists.

Times have changed, but the roles haven't.

Alli must build upon his Tottenham relationship with Kane to provide a rare goal supply for a nation not expected to break any World Cup scoring records.

Kane and Alli both cultivated promising spaces against Nigeria. But they didn't find others. The final ball was missing.

Intriguingly, the same was true of Lineker and Gascoigne at Italia 90. Gascoigne contributed a couple of assists in the tournament, but none for Lineker (although a Gazza pass did lead to a penalty, which Lineker put away against Cameroon).

So Kane and Alli can at least go one better than their Tottenham and England predecessors and open a supply line for each other.

If they don't, they'll repeat history of the unwanted kind.

Another tournament will end in tears.