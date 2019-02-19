Spurs to visit Singapore, Shanghai in July

The likes of Son Heung Min (left) and Christian Eriksen could be coming to Singapore in July.

Good news for fans of Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore.

The London club announced on Tuesday that they will be touring the Republic and Shanghai in July as part of their preparation for next season.

They are set to take part in the International Champions Cup at the Singapore Sports Hub, with Manchester United believed to be among the other participants.

Spurs will be returning to Singapore for the first time since 1995 when they played against the Singapore national team at the old National Stadium.

The club said in a statement: "We are delighted to announce that the Tottenham Hotspur first team squad will travel to Singapore and Shanghai as part of their pre-season tour in July in preparation for the 2019/20 season."

Spurs, who are still in this season’s Uefa Champions League, previously visited mainland China in 2009 when they contested the Barclays Asia Trophy in Beijing, having also visited Hong Kong as recently as 2017 to compete in a post-season fixture against Kitchee SC.

.