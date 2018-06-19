Stage set for Salah

Mohamed Salah has been declared fit by Egypt's team doctors and his agent Ramy Abbas, leaving little doubt he will be thrown back into action in the Pharaohs' hour of need against Russia tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The African side, who lost their opening match 1-0 to Uruguay last Friday, which happened to be Salah's 26th birthday, are seeking to keep alive their chances of qualifying.

GROUP A RUSSIA EGYPT

As he returned to training on Saturday, Salah was seen by AFP reporters at Egypt's training camp in Grozny needing help from teammates to lift a training top over his head.

"Salah participated in training with his teammates for the entire session and he is ready to play against Russia, according to technical staff," Egypt's team manager Ihab Leheta told fifa.com.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper's decision not to risk Salah against Uruguay may have been influenced by the fact his side held out for 89 minutes before conceding to Jose Gimenez, by which time the Argentine tactician had made all three of his substitutions.

"Russia's game is fateful and difficult because of our defeat against Uruguay," said Leheta. "Winning is our only choice".

If fully fit, the sight of Salah, who scored 44 goals in a remarkable debut season at Liverpool, will strike fear into the Russians, who blitzed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in last Thursday's opener.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov started centre-back Sergei Ignashevich, 38, and fullback Yuri Zhirkov, 34, in the first match, and if the same duo start again, Egypt and Salah could capitalise.

Concerns Russia could become just the second host nation to bow out of the World Cup at the group stage after a seven-game winless run ahead of the tournament have been alleviated by their perfect start.

With Uruguay favourites to top the group, though, Russia are keen not to have to rely on getting something from their final group game against the two-time former world champions.

"The second game will be our most important one in the group stage," said Russia's deputy prime minister and former football federation president Vitaly Mutko, after attending Russia's training session on Sunday.

A close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Mutko oversaw preparations for the tournament at a cost of more than US$13 billion (S$17.6b).

"In the first match, everyone saw how much the players cared. If we play up to our level, I don't see any problems."

Denis Cheryshev was Russia's hero against Saudi Arabia as he came off the bench to score twice.

And the Villarreal winger accepted it will be a more "interesting" clash if Salah is fit.

"If he's not there, does that mean our task becomes easy? Not at all," he told fifa.com

"If he plays, it will be hard but more interesting.

"He's one of the best and you always want to compete with the best and win."

Russia will be without one of their key players, with Alan Dzagoev expected to miss the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury. - AFP, REUTERS

PREDICTIONS

Former Singapore international Aleksandar Duric: Russia to win 3-1

Russia will be favourites to win this game as they are playing at home. They did well in the first game against Saudi Arabia, scoring five goals.

Former Singapore international Lionel Lewis: Russia to win 2-0

The hosts will be confident after their win and with Egypt’s main man not fully fit, Russia will have an edge with the home crowd.

One FM and Kiss92 news presenter Catherine Robert: Egypt to win 2-1

Mohamed Salah should make his World Cup debut against Russia after missing the 1-0 loss to Uruguay. He will provide the cutting edge to bring the hosts back down to earth.