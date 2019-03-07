Stam to take over at Feyenoord at the end of the season
Feyenoord are to appoint Jaap Stam as their coach from next season, Dutch media reported yesterday.
The former Manchester United defender, 46 will replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who is leaving at the end of this campaign after four years at the helm of the Rotterdam club.
Stam has been coaching at PEC Zwolle since the turn of the year.
He was previously boss of English second-tier club Reading, where he led them to the Championship play-offs in his first season but was then fired before the end of his second campaign. - REUTERS
