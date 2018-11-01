Stam: United my dream job

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has signalled his interest in returning to his former club as manager, calling it his dream job.

He told Dutch website Voetbal Primeur: "I hope to work sometime for an absolute top club. It should be no surprise that Manchester United are a dream club for me.

"That was the situation during my playing career, and it is still the case."

The Dutchman was a key cog in United's historic Treble-winning team of 1998/99 but was sold to Lazio in 2001 after falling out with manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

After retiring, he served as assistant manager for Ajax Amsterdam's reserve and senior teams and PEC Zwolle.

The 46-year-old got his first managerial job at Championship side Reading in 2016.

He was a penalty shoot-out away from leading the club to the English Premier League in his debut season, but was sacked in March with Reading at the foot of the English second tier.

Stam's comments came after United legend Eric Cantona said Jose Mourinho is not the right manager for his former club, adding that the Red Devils should appoint one of their own to the Old Trafford hot seat.

The Frenchman told The Republik of Mancunia website: "At United, they never give a chance to a player who knows the club from the inside, who knows the identity and philosophy of the club.

"I don't want people to think I'm saying this because I want to be manager of Manchester United. It's just the truth."

United are languishing in eighth place in the English Premier League, are out of the League Cup and have made a slow start in the Champions League.

At several junctures of his Manchester United tenure, particularly this season, there has been speculation that Mourinho could be sacked, and former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon is predicting a return to Madrid if he leaves Manchester.

He believes Mourinho is current president Florentino Perez's top choice to fill the Real Madrid hot seat following Julen Lopetegui's dismissal.

Calderon told talkSPORT: "(Mauricio Pochettino) has a contract in force at Tottenham and I think he's willing to stay there.

"He is one of those coaches any big team would like to have on their side.

"(But) I'm sure the president is thinking of Mourinho, he is always the coach he would like to have at Real, but he's with Man United now.

"Mourinho is the only coach Perez has respected up to now.

"He gave him all the power for the first time in his life, which was very unusual.

"It's true that he's been in touch with Jose in the last few years, trying to bring him here again, but being with Man United, I think now it's not possible. If he leaves Manchester United, I'm sure he'll be here again."

MORE RESPECT

Whether or not Mourinho leaves, Red Devils' record goalscorer Wayne Rooney believes United's under-achieving stars should show more respect for their troubled club.

In an interview with the BBC, the DC United striker said: "Obviously they are going through a difficult period at the minute, but Jose Mourinho is very experienced and I think some players have to do a little bit better.

"In my experience, I have never seen or heard of a player not wanting to play in the game because they have had a falling out with the manager.

"I don't think as a player you could do that, you've got to respect the club and the fans and also respect your teammates.

"I don't think any player, certainly at United, will be not playing for Jose, I'm sure they're all working hard behind the scenes to get results."