Football

Stephan El Shaarawy revels in captain’s role for Italy

Stephan El Shaarawy revels in captain’s role for Italy
Stephan El Shaarawy. PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 09, 2020 06:00 am

Stephan El Shaarawy wore the Italy captain's armband for the first time, scoring a brace as an experimental Azzurri side crushed Moldova 6-0 in an international friendly in Florence yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Coach Roberto Mancini fielded Italy's B side as the Italians build towards Euro 2020, having failed to reach the 2018 World Cup Finals.

And ex-Roma player El Shaarawy, now with Shanghai Shenhua, claimed his first double with the national team before going off in the second half after receiving a blow to his right eye which left him with severe swelling.

"It was worth it, it was a special evening," said the 27-year-old, who had looked poised for a move back to Rome before his transfer fell through.

"Scoring the first brace in the national team with the captain's armband is an immense satisfaction... For a month I trained alone, not being able to return to China."

Italy's other goals came via Bryan Cristante, Domenico Berardi, a Veaceslav Posmac own goal and Francesco Caputo - who, at 33, became Italy's second-oldest debutant.

Olivier Giroud eyeing Thierry Henry's 51-goal record for France
Football

Giroud brace sees him overtake Platini

Related Stories

Luis Enrique hails Adama Traore after his Spain debut

Mexico ruin Frank de Boer’s debut as Holland coach

Arsenal close academy due to Covid-19

Said Caputo: "To start out with a goal in the blue jersey after a very long journey is as good as it gets." - AFP, REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football