Stephanie Frappart is European Super Cup's first female referee

Stephanie Frappart said she will prove that female officials are as competent as their male counterparts when she officiates the European Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The 35-year-old, who will be assisted by her French compatriot Manuela Nicolosi and Ireland's Michelle O'Neill, will become the first woman to referee a major Uefa final.

The trio have worked together at bigger matches - they were in charge of this year's Women's World Cup final in France - but there is no doubt they will be under intense focus at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Asked if she was afraid of being "double criticised" for any mistakes made, Frappart said it was time for female referees to show they are as good as the men.

"We have to prove ourselves technically and physically that we are the same as the men," she told a news conference. "We are not afraid about (wrong decisions). We are ready."

Frappart, who in April became the first female referee in France's Ligue 1, also dismissed the idea that it was more difficult to officiate a men's game.

"I think there is not a lot different because football is the same.

"It's the same rules, so I will do the same as the women's game."

The Super Cup is an annual match played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final last season while Chelsea defeated Arsenal in the Europa League final.