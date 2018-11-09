Sterling apologises to ref, Pep wants VAR this season

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling apologised to Hungarian referee Viktor Kassai, after winning a comical penalty that was clearly not a foul in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) 6-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

With City 1-0 up in the first half, Sterling burst into the area and tripped over as he tried to dig his foot under the ball to chip Donetsk goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov. There was no player challenging him, let alone any contact, yet the experienced Kassai pointed to the spot.

"I went to chip the ball and don't know what happened. I didn't feel contact. I scuffed the ball. Apologies to the ref," Sterling said after the game.

Gabriel Jesus converted the spot-kick, and went on to complete his hat-trick.

Shakhtar's Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca laughed when asked about the penalty decision. "It's ridiculous, that's all I can say," he said.

City manager Pep Guardiola agreed that the referee had got it badly wrong and said the incident highlighted the need for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system to be introduced.

"We realised it wasn't a penalty. We don't like to score in that situation," said Guardiola, who conceded Sterling could have told the referee at the time.

"You know VAR and what it is - the referee must be helped because they don't want to make mistakes. The game is so quick, so fast these days. It would take 10 seconds for somebody to say something to the referee."

Despite some controversial calls, the use of VAR was largely deemed successful at the World Cup and will be introduced in the Champions League next season.

However, Guardiola, who was sent to the stands for protesting a goal City had wrongly ruled out in a quarter-final elimination to Liverpool last season, called for it to be used in the competition this season.

" It's not nice to score a goal in that (way), but it happened to us last season against Liverpool, so the referee must be helped."