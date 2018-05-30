Sterling defends gun tattoo
England football star Raheem Sterling has defended his new tattoo, after posting a picture of himself with a tattoo of an assault rifle on his right calf.
Lucy Cope, who founded Mothers Against Guns after her son was shot dead outside a club, said the ink was "totally unacceptable".
On Instagram, Sterling said: "When I was 2 my dad died from being gunned to death... I made a promise I would never touch a gun. I shoot with my right foot so it has a deeper meaning N still unfinished." - REUTERS
