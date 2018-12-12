Sterling praised for standing up against racism

Raheem Sterling (above) had confided in Gary Neville about racial abuse during Euro 2016.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed Raheem Sterling as an "incredible person" after the English attacker hit out at local media coverage that he said helps fuel racism.

Sterling made the comment on Monday, after he faced alleged racist abuse from a supporter during City's 2-0 English Premier League defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"Raheem said it perfectly. He is an incredible person, an incredible human being," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of his side's Champions League Group F clash against Hoffenheim tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

GROUP F MAN CITY HOFFENHEIM

"In the 21st century, it's tough to understand today what happened years ago for black people. You have to protect how equal we are together and help us to be better.

"Racism is everywhere, it's not just in football."

Chelsea have suspended four supporters from attending matches pending investigation and the Metropolitan Police are reviewing the video footage of the incident.

"I appreciate what Chelsea did and, if it happened in my club, we would do the same," Guardiola added.

One of the fans who was suspended, Colin Wing, 60, told The Daily Mail: "I want to apologise unreservedly to Raheem. I'm deeply ashamed by my behaviour."

However, he insisted that the abuse directed at Sterling was not racial in nature, claiming that he had used an expletive along with the word "Manc" rather than "black".

The Professional Footballers' Association was critical of the media's portrayal of Sterling, saying the England international, 24, was often singled out.

When asked if Sterling faces a harsh treatment from the media, Guardiola said: "You expect it (negativity) when he's played bad, but just for the colour of his skin? No."

Meanwhile, Gary Neville, who worked with Sterling during his time as assistant to former England boss Roy Hodgson, said the abuse at Chelsea is far from the first time the City man has borne the brunt of vitriolic public criticism.

Neville revealed Sterling approached him for advice during Euro 2016 when abuse from fans and media for his poor performances became too much for him to take.

"He came to see me one-on-one in 2016, I think it was three or four days before the Iceland game," Neville said on Sky Sports.

"Before the tournament, he was getting so much stick.

"We were aware of that as a coaching staff that fans were on to him, media were on to him.

"It then continued into the stadium, to the point where there were boos and groans.

"He accepted that he would get criticism playing for England, he accepted he would get scrutinised as an England player, he didn't want any special treatment.

"But it was so vicious, he felt so targeted, he didn't know what to do about it.

"I saw someone who has a great mentality and is tough, but a level of vulnerability...

"Really as a coach, I'm being honest, I didn't really know how to deal with it.

"The abuse he received, particularly after the tournament, and the language that was used against him, I have not seen before...

"This isn't just a Chelsea fan at the weekend, this has been going on for years for him.