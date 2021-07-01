Sterling should own the Euros: Neil Humphreys

Raheem Sterling scores England's first goal in their 2-0 win over Germany, taking his tally to three goals in four games.

Raheem Sterling should own Euro 2020. He must seize the trophy, raise it to a sea of hypocritical faces after the Wembley final and bask in his revenge.

But he won't do that. He's better than that.

The England saviour has good reason to bite back, to channel the unwarranted criticism and turn it into victorious fury.

There's a lot to be said for the alchemy of rage, but Sterling doesn't succumb to the stereotypes and tropes of the angry black man. He rises above the bilious fray and floats into the quarter-finals with a grace that his critics do not deserve.

The same sheep that called for his axing from England's line-up now bleat their hero's name after a historic 2-0 win against Germany yesterday morning (Singapore time). The same buffoons that jeered the taking of the knee now believe that black lives matter after all.

Or certain black lives matter, under very specific circumstances, like scoring three out of four England goals and driving a nation to a last-eight date with Ukraine.

The Three Lions' assured triumph over the Germans and the giddy euphoria that followed cannot entirely remove the sour taste that lingers over Sterling's contradictory treatment.

Alongside Jordan Pickford, the forward has been England's most consistent performer, always running, always offering himself, swopping passes and finding space and goals in the box.

And still, he is treated differently. An exaggeration? Go online and watch his extraordinary interview after the Croatia win. He was asked if his efforts had justified his selection.

Watch his wide eyes, the rueful smile and the glance away from the camera. For a moment, he almost falters. He almost takes the bait. Anyone else would in similar circumstances.

"Have I justified my selection?" he asks, repeating the question, in disbelief, composing himself as he absorbs the absurdity of the enquiry. "I'm trying," he adds finally, ending the interview with a calm dignity that it didn't merit.

He had just scored the winner against Croatia. He had buzzed endlessly around the waxwork Harry Kane, presumably wondering, like the rest of us, if rigor mortis was afflicting the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

JUSTIFY

But the saintly skipper got a pass. Only the goalscorer had to justify himself, live on air, enduring another vaguely belligerent interrogation - a familiar story.

The Manchester City forward has three English Premier League titles, 15 goals in his last 20 England appearances and an eternal question mark about his pedigree.

When the Three Lions toiled against Croatia, he was targeted. When England's cautious line-up against Germany was announced, their leading Euro 2020 scorer was considered one of those who might make way for Jack Grealish or Jadon Sancho.

Sterling has become the lightning rod, the punching bag, the whatever it is that certain folks - usually grown men who boo anti-racism gestures - are having a hard time dealing with in a rapidly evolving game and society.

Before kick-off, the booing rang out around Wembley as England players, several of whom are from minority backgrounds, took a knee. Many of those players have spoken in awe of Sterling's quiet leadership in recent years, addressing the insidious stereotyping in the media.

Ever since he bought his mother a house when he was 21, Sterling has dealt with a vocal minority questioning his cash, tattoos, partners, lifestyle and the usual wealth symbols guaranteed to trigger the worst people at the wrong time.

And he has silenced them all at Euro 2020, effortlessly and quite beautifully.

Against Germany, the Three Lions were essentially built around Sterling, the perfect metaphor for these polarising times. This is Sterling's England now.

He propped up his own captain and supported Bukayo Saka as the youngster tired against Germany. He danced around the touchline long enough to support left-sided partner Luke Shaw.

With more shots (seven) and dribbles (10) than any of his teammates, Sterling has remained the one consistent spark in a careful line-up that occasionally threatened to fizzle out.

The 26-year-old has earned his moment like no other, enduring a level of criticism and societal pressure beyond the comprehension of most of his teammates.

As a boy, Sterling grew up in Brent, a London borough in the shadow of Wembley. As a man, he has travelled further than anyone to make such a triumphant journey.