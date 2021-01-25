Steve Bruce optimistic despite Newcastle United’s 10th straight loss

Ollie Watkins heads home the opener for Aston Villa during their 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce put on a brave face after a 2-0 English Premier League defeat at Aston Villa yesterday morning (Singapore time) extended their winless streak in all competitions to 10 games.

Newcastle, who are 16th in the table, never looked like getting anything after falling behind and were fortunate not to concede more goals but Bruce was hopeful their fortunes would change after suffering a fourth straight league defeat since the turn of the year.

"There were large parts of it I was pleased about, certainly the addition of Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser," he told Sky Sports.

"I have seen enough to be encouraged. Yes we have to accept defeat but there was enough there to work on.

"We have found it difficult to score a goal but I was encouraged, especially when those two got on the pitch.

"Having them two back and then a couple more, we are not as injury ravaged. The big players in the team who can score and create a goal for us are getting back."