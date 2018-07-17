Still hoping to see S'pore at the World Cup

Why make Buyan, a male Siberian brown bear, predict the World Cup final's result? For the record, it chose Croatia.

These are some of my pet peeves about the just-concluded World Cup.

First, pundits trying to predict the results of games, even the exact scores. And certainly not animals, in whatever form, not even octopuses.

Then, referees, especially when urged by players to use video assistant referee (VAR), doing so. They should decide on their own and turn to VAR only if there is an absolute need for it.

It could also be seen that teams were holding the ball for too long, and not making progress towards the goal. Even great players such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo failed to produce enough individual flair to get them through defences, packed row after row.

This was where the need to improvise was needed most. But even the coaches could not get to grips with it. So much for thinking on their feet. And this applies to everyone involved, on the pitch, during the game.

Having said that, there is a need to score more goals from open play rather than from set-pieces. That is what makes games more interesting, especially at this level.

With Europe dominating once again, one has to wonder, where were the Latin Americans and Africans?

Asia's showing also left much to be desired, though South Korea produced perhaps the biggest shock when they defeated the Germans 2-0 in their final match before exiting. A little too late it would seem, though they celebrated as though they had won the World Cup Trophy.

It is time for Asia to rebuild and redouble its efforts to qualify, and then make more of an impression in four years' time.

So can we hope that Singapore's Lions will be able to lift their game to the point where they actually qualify for the tournament one day?

Can they find that added dimension of character, determination and drive to make it to the promised land?

Just qualifying would be a feat in itself to be celebrated. Can we dream the impossible dream, and make it happen?

Perhaps it is too soon, but never say never.

MANORAJ RAJATHURAI