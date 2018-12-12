Stop being late for training: Rivaldo tells Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has scored 12 goals for Barcelona, several of which have been important strikes.

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele needs to improve his attitude and focus on being more professional even if he does want to leave the La Liga leaders, said former Barca star Rivaldo.

Dembele, who joined Barcelona last August for 105 million euros (S$164.2m), suffered injury problems in his first year and this season has been criticised for his behaviour, including turning up late to training and events.

Media reports have linked the 21-year-old with a move away from the Nou Camp during next month's transfer window.

Speaking ahead of this morning's Champions League Group B clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Rivaldo, who played for Barca for five years from 1997 and is regarded as one of the most skilful attackers of his generation, said there was no doubting the Frenchman's talents.

Dembele has scored 12 goals for Barca, several of which have been important strikes in La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League.

"Ousmane Dembele's situation at Barcelona is upsetting because he's already shown that he can play very well, score goals and be an important member of the team," Rivaldo, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, told Betfair.

"He just needs to focus on being a little more professional and to stop being late for training sessions.

"This is not the correct mentality for someone potentially trying to leave Barcelona.

"It's always strange to hear that someone might want to leave a big club in this way.

"If he wants to leave, he must prove his value by playing well and not missing training sessions to recover his credibility as a professional.

"That will generate interest from other clubs.

"If he doesn't change, he is hurting himself more than the club."

Reports in the Spanish media said that Dembele arrived two hours late for training on Sunday after Barca's 4-0 league win over Espanyol the previous evening.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward had to be tracked down at his home by club security staff.

When asked about the incident, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said: "Something happened, but we will try to resolve it internally...