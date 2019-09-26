Stop dumping cups, Pochettino: Neil Humphreys

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur have not won an away match in the English Premier League since January.

Mauricio Pochettino seems stuck in an identity crisis.

He has a confused identity over his club, which is leaving Tottenham Hotspur in a crisis.

The restless manager makes no secret of his ambition to coach a bigger club, such as Manchester United and Real Madrid, but he seems to think he is already there.

Pochettino displays the arrogance of a manager at the helm of a big-time club while floundering with middling overachievers, confusing Spurs with the sort of team that throws away lesser trophies like plastic bottles at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Argentine's insistence on playing kids and reserves against Colchester City yesterday morning revealed either his lack of understanding of how English football works or his delusions of grandeur.

It can't be the former, not after five years at Tottenham.

He must be aware that beggars can't be choosers when it comes to silverware.

Spurs' last trophy was in 2008. It was the League Cup, ironically.

But Pochettino behaves like a dogmatic Jedi Knight remonstrating with naive punters, essentially saying, "You don't need to see a cup run to Wembley. This is not the cup you are looking for. You can go about your business of paying top dollar to win nothing. Move along."

Tottenham's manager made 10 changes to face a side 71 places below Spurs in the footballing pyramid and, yes, a team that ended the game with Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Son Heung Min on the pitch should have prevailed.

After the match ended goalless, Colchester won the lottery of penalties 4-3, despite failing to muster a shot on target in 90 minutes.

But the English Premier League outfit managed only four efforts on target against the minnows currently occupying 10th position in League Two.

With Harry Kane given the night off, Troy Parrott started up front.

FAILED TO FIRE

Apart from having a stunning name for a B-movie action star, Parrott flapped as a striker. He's barely 17.

What was Pochettino expecting?

The Tottenham manager must be aware of the emotional attraction of an afternoon at Wembley for a club desperate for recognition.

Trophies demand respect, even lesser ones, in a way that a glittering stadium never will.

The new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is a credit to chairman Daniel Levy, but it's a cold, clinical place without a cup to show off. Stadiums can't be held aloft on parades.

And Pochettino knows this.

Of course he does. So it must be the delusions of grandeur, a stubborn streak that informs him that he's already managing at the highest level. Everyone else must get on board.

In his thinking, it's the EPL top three and the Champions League.

He leaves the scraps to the scavengers beneath him.

But Pochettino isn't dining at the top table. He's stuck at Spurs.

Real and Manchester United didn't sign him in the end.

Either team could conceivably come for him in the near future, begging him to fix the mess of their own making.

Both clubs put sentiment before pragmatism when selecting their current managers, whereas Pochettino could use a little sentiment in his team selections at Tottenham.

Cup runs are welcome, even among supporters currently swaggering around the summit in Liverpool and Manchester.

And Tottenham cannot win the Champions League.

Their dreamy run to the final last season had a whiff of overachievement. Which was arguably why most of them forgot to turn up for the showpiece.

Even Spurs' fourth-placed finish in the EPL may not be repeated, considering their loss to Leicester City was their ninth successive EPL away game without a victory.

Clearly, Pochettino is a man among unsettled men. Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose tried to leave in the summer.

But none of them moved on and their manager speaks of competing "agendas".

GROUCHINESS

Indeed, Pochettino's grouchiness over Spurs' indecisive transfer policies has made him sound increasingly like Jose Mourinho, but without the trophy swag to at least substantiate his complaints.

Tottenham are already 10 points behind Liverpool, with a wretched away record, unsettled superstars, a limited squad and an attack that still isn't sure how to make the most of Kane's particular set of skills.

The autumn leaves are yet to fall in north London, but the season seems almost done for Spurs, with the obvious exception of the FA Cup.

Pochettino really cannot throw that one away.

He still hopes to manage an elite club. To do that, he must remember that he is not in charge of one now.

OTHER RESULTS