Suarez bags double and assist on Atletico debut
Striker Luis Suarez, who moved to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona only on Friday, started on the bench against Granada on Sunday.PHOTO: EPA
Sep 28, 2020 12:54 am

Luis Suarez had a stunning impact on his debut for Atletico Madrid on Sunday (Sept 27), scoring twice and providing an assist as his side crushed Granada 6-1 at home in their first game of the Spanish La Liga season.

Suarez, who completed his switch to Atletico from Barcelona on Friday, started on the bench but instantly made his mark by releasing Marcos Llorente with an exquisite first touch and the Spaniard produced a first-time finish to score the fourth.

The Uruguayan then directed a towering header into the net in the 85th minute after a cross from Llorente before scoring again in added time at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico had taken control of the game with a Diego Costa header in the ninth minute and, even though Saul Niguez had a penalty saved later in the first half, the home side put the game out of Granada’s reach after the interval with goals from Angel Correa and Joao Felix.

Jorge Molina struck a consolation goal for Granada in the 87th minute before Suarez promptly restored Atletico’s five-goal advantage. – REUTERS

