Suarez set for 100th cap

For a player who has made so many headlines at the World Cup, it is appropriate that Luiz Suarez will make his 100th appearance for Uruguay at football's biggest tournament.

Barring any last-minute disasters, the Barcelona striker will reach his century of games for the Celeste today when they play Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don in Group A.

Despite his past controversies - including a deliberate handball against Ghana in 2010 and his ban and fine for biting Giorgio Chiellini in 2014 - the 31-year-old is Uruguay's record goalscorer, scoring 51 times in 99 matches.

GROUP A URUGUAY SAUDI ARABIA

Five of those have come in the World Cup and, despite a sluggish start in Uruguay's 1-0 opening game win against Egypt, the match against a weak Saudi Arabia side may offer him the chance to celebrate his centenary in style.

Uruguay may make changes to midfield, bringing in Carlos Sanchez and Cristian Rodriguez ahead of Nahitan Nandez and Giorgian De Arrascaeta today .

Saudi Arabia, still smarting from their opening-day 5-0 drubbing by Russia, could make wholesale changes as they try to stay in the tournament.

The Saudis' preparations were jolted by a mid-air mishap on Monday when the plane carrying them to Rostov caught fire in one of its engines.