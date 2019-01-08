Suarez: These are the games that win you titles

Lionel Messi scored for the seventh time in four La Liga games as champions Barcelona scrapped their way to a hard-fought 2-1 win at Getafe yesterday morning (Singapore time) that propelled them five points clear at the top of the table.

Messi, La Liga's top scorer, opened his account for 2019 with his 16th goal, giving Barca a 20th-minute lead as he tucked the ball into the net from a tight angle after his initial shot was saved by the legs of Getafe keeper David Soria.

It took the Argentinian's career tally to a staggering 399 goals in La Liga before Uruguay striker Luis Suarez doubled Barca's advantage in the 39th minute with a spectacular volley from outside the area.

Yet Getafe hit back two minutes before the interval with a close-range finish from striker Jaime Mata after a splendid team move and continued to push hard after the break.

TITLE-WINNING GAMES

Said Suarez: "These are the types of games that win you half the title, especially considering the other results before we played.

"Getafe are very strong at home so it was very difficult.

"There were a lot of battles out there but it all stays on the pitch. We're feeling very positive, the title is in our own hands."

Barca, who have won seven out of the last 10 La Liga titles, now lead the standings on 40 points after 18 games, stretching the gap to five points over their nearest pursuers Atletico Madrid, who drew 1-1 with third-placed Sevilla.

The Catalans are 10 points ahead of European champions Real Madrid, whose struggles continued with a 2-0 home defeat by Real Sociedad.

"We were aware of those results before going out on the pitch and were under pressure to make the most of the opportunity, and we went out to do that at a very difficult ground," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

"We expected it was going to be a tough game and it was.

"They got right back into the game with their goal but we are very happy.