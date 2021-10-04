Football

Sub Dzeko sparks Inter comeback

Oct 04, 2021 06:00 am

Inter Milan substitute Edin Dzeko equalised a minute after coming on before winning the decisive penalty as the Italian champions earned a 2-1 comeback win over Sassuolo to go second in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Domenico Berardi's penalty had put the hosts in front in the first half, but Dzeko made the difference off the bench.

In the Turin Derby, Manuel Locatelli scored in his second straight Serie A game to help Juventus pip Torino 1-0 for their fourth win on the trot. - REUTERS

