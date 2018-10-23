Subs save Everton’s skin against Palace
Two late goals by Everton substitutes brought the Merseysiders a third successive win when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Goodison Park in Sunday's only English Premier League game.
Ademola Lookman set up the first in the 87th minute for another substitute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin to head in and the third replacement, Cenk Tosun, scored two minutes later.
Palace had missed a chance to take the lead when Serbian international Luka Milivojevic's penalty was saved by Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. - REUTERS
