Subs save Everton’s skin against Palace

Oct 23, 2018 06:00 am

Two late goals by Everton substitutes brought the Merseysiders a third successive win when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Goodison Park in Sunday's only English Premier League game.

Ademola Lookman set up the first in the 87th minute for another substitute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin to head in and the third replacement, Cenk Tosun, scored two minutes later.

Palace had missed a chance to take the lead when Serbian international Luka Milivojevic's penalty was saved by Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. - REUTERS

