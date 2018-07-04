Subs won us the game: Hazard

Belgium captain Eden Hazard believes substitutes Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli changed the game as the Red Devils came back from 2-0 down to beat Japan 3-2 with the last kick of their World Cup Round-of-16 tie yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Heavily fancied Belgium found themselves in a dire position after 52 minutes, with Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui finding the net with excellent finishes.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez responded with the double substitution of Fellaini and Chadli for Dries Mertens and Yannick Carrasco respectively.

The pair both found the net, along with Jan Vertonghen.

Hazard told Spanish newspaper Marca that he feared the match would end up like Belgium's shock quarter-final exit at the hands of Wales at Euro 2016.

He said: "We were thinking it was going to be like two years ago against Wales, but we were also thinking if we can score goals, the game is on.

"We have players that can change a game, we brought players from the bench who made the difference...

"The reaction we showed today was great and maybe it is this type of match we needed for the future as we could have been eliminated."

Fellaini, who along with Vertonghen, scored via a header, said that Belgium's game plan to salvage the tie involved putting more crosses into Japan's penalty box.

He said: "We were losing 2-0, so we needed to put more pressure on, put the ball forward, cross more. We did that."

Chadli, however, believed the win had more to do with a change of mentality than tactics. He said: "We had to change something, change the mentality and we fought for each other. And that's what got us the win."

Next up for Belgium are Brazil in the quarter-finals, and Martinez insists his side are underdogs for that clash.

BEST TEAM

He said: "When you play against Brazil, you need to accept they are the best team in the competition, you need to accept your role.

"They have players who can decide the game on their own, like (Philippe) Coutinho and Neymar.

"When we went 2-0 down (against Japan), there was the psychological feeling of 'OK, we have nothing to lose', which freed us up. That's like how it will be against Brazil, except we can feel like that from the first second."

Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann and Ireland legend Liam Brady looked forward to that blockbuster clash, suggesting Belgium might be better off dropping arguably their best player Kevin de Bruyne.

Hamann told Irish broadcaster RTE: "I still question their attitude, I don't think this is a united team, and in fact, if you take de Bruyne out of the team, they make actually benefit.

"The way they actually do play, I think there are other players in the squad that can do a better job than he can."

Fellow RTE pundit Brady added: "De Bruyne didn't do anything until the winning goal. His body language wasn't good, him and (Eden) Hazard were having a bit of a... were they passing to one another when they could?"