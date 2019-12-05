Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp wins it for Crystal Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp delivered for 10-man Crystal Palace as he marked streaming giant Amazon's arrival into English Premier League broadcasting with a late goal in his side's 1-0 win over Bournemouth yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Palace were a man down from the 19th minute when Mamadou Sakho was sent off for a reckless tackle, but the hosts were the better team and substitute Schlupp sent the Selhurst Park faithful home happy with his 76th-minute winner.