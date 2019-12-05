Football

Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp wins it for Crystal Palace

Dec 05, 2019 06:00 am

Jeffrey Schlupp delivered for 10-man Crystal Palace as he marked streaming giant Amazon's arrival into English Premier League broadcasting with a late goal in his side's 1-0 win over Bournemouth yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Palace were a man down from the 19th minute when Mamadou Sakho was sent off for a reckless tackle, but the hosts were the better team and substitute Schlupp sent the Selhurst Park faithful home happy with his 76th-minute winner.

Amazon have paid £90 million (S$160m) to show 20 EPL games for three seasons - the first time a streaming service has broadcast English top-flight football. - REUTERS

