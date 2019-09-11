Football

Supachok Sarachat stars as Thailand swat aside Indonesia 3-0

Supachok Sarachat's goals helped Thailand top Group G with four points after two matches. PHOTO: AFP
Match Report
Sep 11, 2019 06:00 am

Supachok Sarachat scored twice and earned a penalty as Thailand got their first World Cup 2022 qualifying win with a 3-0 triumph over Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium yesterday.

The result sent the War Elephants to the top of Group G with four points after two matches.

Akira Nishino's side opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half through Supachok.

He then earned a penalty in the 65th minute after he was brought down by Indonesia goalkeeper Andritany Ardhiyasa.

Theerathon Bunmathan converted the spot-kick before setting up Supachok for his second in the 73rd minute.

In the group's other match, Malaysia took a first-minute lead against the United Arab Emirates via Syafiq Ahmad, but they could not hold on, as a brace by Ali Mabkhout gave the visitors a 2-1 win at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Football

United lucky to have another Welsh wonder

Football