Super Eagles seek redemption

Nigeria take on Iceland tonight, seeking to salvage their faltering World Cup campaign but wary of the Nordic team's capacity to go toe to toe with their supposed superiors.

Coach Gernot Rohr's Super Eagles - who are the youngest squad in Russia, with an average age of 25 - have won just one of their past 13 World Cup games.

Nigeria reached the knockout phase at the last World Cup, but lost 2-0 in their Group D opener against Croatia, courtesy of an Oghenekaro Etebo own goal and a Luka Modric penalty.

GROUP D NIGERIA ICELAND

The African side, including 19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, were almost unrecognisable from the team beaten by France in the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup.

"Sometimes we were a little bit naive on set-pieces but we will work on it," said Rohr, former coach of Bordeaux.