Sutton: Salah’s diving could cost Reds the title

Former English Premier League title winner Chris Sutton has warned Mohamed Salah that his theatrics could cost Liverpool a shot at their first league title since 1990.

Salah won a dubious penalty in the Reds' 4-3 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday and was also accused of conning the referee into giving him a spot-kick in the 4-0 win over Newcastle United late last month.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton believes the EPL top scorer's antics could end up costing his side dearly.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Every time Mohamed Salah dives, he risks costing Liverpool the Premier League title.

"His tumble against Crystal Palace was the second time in the last month that Salah has gone down too easily.

"If he keeps diving, he risks being hit with a two-game FA ban. Liverpool need to slip up only twice to put Manchester City back in the title driving seat.

"Without Salah's firepower, would Liverpool have won the topsy-turvy game against Palace?

"I love the way he is capable of blowing away teams at will.

"It would be a travesty if it is simulation, not his goalscoring, which ends up settling the most thrilling title race for years."

Former EPL and Fifa referee Mark Clattenburg believes one tell-tale sign when the 26-year-old goes to ground too easily is the position of his hands.

He told the Daily Mail: "One thing I have noticed is that when Salah goes down to try to win penalties, his hands go above his head.

"This is what officials look for when trying to see if a player has simulated. Usually, if you are knocked over, you put your hands straight out to break your fall."

Former Chelsea and Marseille striker Tony Cascarino, meanwhile, believes Salah has taken a leaf out of Cristiano Ronaldo's book when it comes to theatrics.

He wrote in his The Times column: "He has crossed the line when it comes to his diving...

"It seems as though there is an added ruthlessness in his game, which is why he is crossing into doing whatever it takes to win games...

"Salah certainly won't be the first star name willing to cheat to gain an advantage. Ronaldo's willingness to go to ground easily in the area only increased as his career progressed."