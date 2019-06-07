Swansea's Daniel James set to sign for Manchester United

Manchester United are set to make Swansea winger Daniel James their first signing of the summer, reported the British media yesterday.

The 21-year-old underwent a medical at Carrington yesterday, after Wales gave him permission to leave their training camp, reported the Daily Mail.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing is expected to cost £17 million (S$29.5m), with £15 million to be paid up front and the rest to follow in add-ons, reported the Guardian.

United's interest in James first surfaced towards the end of last season when the former Hull City academy player impressed Solskjaer with his electric pace and skill. James, who scored five goals and made 10 assists in 38 appearances for the Swans, was also given a glowing recommendation from Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

But a proposed move to United was delayed when his father Kevan died last month.

The winger was a stand-out performer for Championship side Swansea last season under then-manager Graham Potter.

In March, James made his first competitive start for Wales against Slovakia and capped that milestone with a goal in what was only his second appearance for his country.