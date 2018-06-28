Sweden and Mexico through to last 16
Sweden thumped Mexico 3-0 last night, overpowering their opponents after a scoreless first half in a result that means both teams advance to the World Cup last 16 at the expense of defending champions Germany.
Sweden finished top of Group F on goal difference, with both teams on six points, ahead of Germany and South Korea on three apiece, after the champions went down 2-0 in a shock result in Kazan.
After pressing hard for most of the first half and wasting numerous chances, Sweden finally found the net when left-back Ludwig Augustinsson charged up the field in the 50th minute and angled home a left-footed volley.
Twelve minutes later, captain Andreas Granqvist kept his concentration in the face of deafening boos and whistles from the Mexican fans to blast a penalty into the top left corner after Hector Moreno had brought down Marcus Berg.
Mexico's misery was complete when the ball trickled in off the leg of Edson Alvarez for a tame own goal on 74 minutes.
The Mexicans were a shadow of the team that had beaten Germany and South Korea.
Needing only a draw to progress, they somehow managed to reach the break on level terms after surviving a Swedish aerial bombardment and a VAR (video assistant referee) review. - REUTERS
