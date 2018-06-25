Sweden coach peeved by Germany's celebrations
Sweden coach Janne Andersson accused Germany of "rubbing it in our faces" as they celebrated the dramatic late goal from Toni Kroos that gave them a 2-1 win in their crucial World Cup Group F clash yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Kroos' 95th-minute winner sparked wild celebrations from Germany, but their behaviour provoked anger on the opposition bench.
"Some of Germany's leaders celebrated by running in our direction and rubbing it into our faces. That got me angry," said Andersson.
"We fought it out for 90 minutes and, when the final whistle blows, you shake hands and you leave, so I was very angry with that."
The Scandinavian side were also upset at not being given an early penalty when Marcus Berg was fouled in the area by Jerome Boateng.
Said Andersson: "If we have the (video assistant referee) system, it's very unfortunate that (the referee) doesn't feel he can go and have a look. If that's his decision, we have to live with it."
Meanwhile, Sweden substitute Jimmy Durmaz faced a wave of racial hatred and even death threats after he gave away the foul that led to Kroos' winner.
The 29-year-old, who was born in Sweden to Assyrian parents who emigrated from Turkey, merely shrugged them off, saying he has "always seen hatred on his social media" accounts. - REUTERS, AFP
