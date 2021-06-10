Sweden, Spain players test positive ahead of their clash

Both the Spain and Sweden team revealed that members of their squads had tested positive for Covid-19, just days before their Euro 2020 opener against each other next Tuesday morning (Singapore time).

It was announced yesterday that Spain defender Diego Llorente had tested positive, following captain Sergio Busquets last week. Spanish Football Association (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales warned more cases were likely.

Both players had left the team's camp.

The squad and coaching staff immediately went into isolation following Busquets' positive test last Sunday, meaning their Under-21 team and coach stepped in to face Lithuania yesterday morning (Singapore time), claiming a 4-0 victory in a friendly.

After Busquets' positive test, Spain called up six senior players - Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raul Albiol, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez, Pablo Fornals and Rodrigo Moreno - to form a parallel training bubble so they could be called upon if needed.

Sports Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said on Tuesday that all the players would be vaccinated yesterday.